Miles Hunsinger | Meet The Ultimate Fighter Season 29 Cast

The Ultimate Fighter is back, featuring eight middleweights and eight bantamweights from around the world.
UFC.com sat down with each of the 16 contestants to learn a little bit about them and why they believe they’re going to walk away the winner of season 29.
Meet middleweight Miles Hunsinger.
Record: 7-0
Birthplace: Nampa, ID
Fighting out of: Las Vegas, NV
Nickname: “Gun Slinger”
Age: 30
Stat: Two wins by KO, three by submission
Get To Know Miles Hunsinger | The Return of The Ultimate Fighter
UFC: What is going to be the biggest challenge for you during the show?
Hunsinger: The biggest challenge is going to be being away from my wife and son, but there’s nothing I’m more qualified for. I’ve been doing this for eight years now and I dedicated my life to this, so I’m ready.
UFC: What makes you a force to be reckoned with in the Octagon?
Hunsinger: I think I have the power, that knockout power that Conor McGregor has. I feel that I have that Khabib [Nurmagomedov] style wrestling to smother people and maul people. I really want to let the world see that.
UFC: Why do you think you will be a fan favorite this season?
Hunsinger: Just being genuine. I think I am a cool and laid-back guy and people will be able to relate to that. I’m not taking any B.S. from these fighters, but I’m also not starting it, either.
UFC: Why will you be the winner of The Ultimate Fighter?
Hunsinger: It’s going to be me because I’ve sacrificed my life for this sport and dedicated my life to this sport. I truly believe that I can dig deeper than anyone.
