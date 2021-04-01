Miles Hunsinger | Meet The Ultimate Fighter Season 29 Cast

Get To Know Miles Hunsinger | The Return of The Ultimate Fighter

Get To Know Miles Hunsinger | The Return of The Ultimate Fighter

UFC: What is going to be the biggest challenge for you during the show?

Hunsinger: The biggest challenge is going to be being away from my wife and son, but there’s nothing I’m more qualified for. I’ve been doing this for eight years now and I dedicated my life to this, so I’m ready.

UFC: What makes you a force to be reckoned with in the Octagon?

Hunsinger: I think I have the power, that knockout power that Conor McGregor has. I feel that I have that Khabib [Nurmagomedov] style wrestling to smother people and maul people. I really want to let the world see that.

Check out every contestant's profile on The Return of The Ultimate Fighter here.

UFC: Why do you think you will be a fan favorite this season?

Hunsinger: Just being genuine. I think I am a cool and laid-back guy and people will be able to relate to that. I’m not taking any B.S. from these fighters, but I’m also not starting it, either.

UFC: Why will you be the winner of The Ultimate Fighter?

Hunsinger: It’s going to be me because I’ve sacrificed my life for this sport and dedicated my life to this sport. I truly believe that I can dig deeper than anyone.

Make sure you tune in to season 29 of The Ultimate Fighter, which airs live on ESPN+ on June 1st at 9pm ET / 6pm PT.