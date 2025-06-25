Mikey Musumeci | The Hardest Working Man In BJJ

“When I was a kid, I never saw grappling being on UFC or anything,” he said. “I was such a big UFC fan and I really had no idea where grappling was going to go. So to be in this position, to be the face of this program, to be with all this responsibility and pressure, it's insane. It's horrifying, but it's insane. (Laughs) So again, I’m blessed for this opportunity and I just want to perform well. I'm working so hard every day and I just want to put on a good show for everyone and make UFC proud for putting their faith in me.”

So, why Musumeci? There are a lot of elite grapplers in this sport, many of them with compelling stories and personalities to go along with their skills on the mat. Yet the UFC targeted “Darth Rigatoni.”

“I think that I am more able to connect with the whole world,” he said. “I'm more of a normal, nice person. I'm not really like these fighter, macho, tough guy people. I think I'm pretty unique and I think that I resonate and can connect with more people, and if you like me or hate me, you're still talking about me, I guess. So I feel like I have that factor about me that could connect and bring a wider audience to our sport possibly.”