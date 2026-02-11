Mikey Musumeci | Let Me Entertain You

“It was a relief, you know, going into that match already champion,” he explained.

“Getting the belt, I was so anxious, just because it was the first UFC BJJ event ever. It was UFC BJJ 1, you know? So going into this one, it's the same procedure now.

“’I’m a creature of habit. Once I alter my homeostasis, it can be hard at first, but once I adjust, it becomes normal, like a day of training for me. So I'm just excited to ‘train’ with Shay. He's a technical guy, and I've been working very hard, training with a lot of high-level people, as well. I'm excited to see if the stuff I'm working on will work on him, and I'm excited to see what different reactions he gives me. I'm very confident in this match.”

The topic of pressure is something that crops up a lot with Musumeci. Held up as the standard-bearer for the sport as UFC BJJ launched, there was an expectation on him to perform, no more so than from himself. While some athletes can crumble under pressure, Musumeci actively seems to pursue it. It’s one of the things that has taken him to where he stands today.

“Let's talk about pressure,” he said.

“Every time, since I was a kid, I would have this insane amount of pressure, right? And then all of a sudden, I'd like, ‘Wow, I got used to it,’ and then the pressure would just get higher. You know? I just because I kept doing something bigger, bigger, bigger. I never just stayed doing the same thing.