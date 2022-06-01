Mike Trizano Has Some Statements To Make

Michael Trizano prepares to fight Ludovit Klein of Slovakia in a featherweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on May 08, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Athletes in those sports are able to stay active and engaged, and whether they’re trying to build or maintain momentum, the next opportunity is either the next possession or next game away.

But it’s different in mixed martial arts, where the time between appearances varies and competitors can spend longer than they’d like waiting for the chance to build off their most recent victory or get the bitter taste of defeat out of their mouths.

“I always wanna try and stay active,” said Michael Trizano, who returns to action this weekend against Lucas Almeida, looking to rebound from a loss to Hakeem Dawodu in February. “I’m not getting younger, I want to make the most of my career and opportunity, and being able to fight every three, four months is what I would like to do, barring any other circumstances.

“I’m getting to do it now, with fighting in February and fighting in a couple days, and I want to get another one or two more in after this.”

Upbeat as he is heading into his second fight of 2022 and second appearance in five months, it comes after a pair of “longer than ideal” stays on the shelf for the man who won the lightweight competition on Season 27 of The Ultimate Fighter to kick off his UFC career.

After suffering the first loss of his career to Grant Dawson in May 2019, Trizano spent basically two years on the shelf, dealing with two knee operations, a nasty ankle injury, and a bout with COVID. He claimed a victory in his return against Ludovit Klein, but then went nine months before stepping in with Dawodu in February after a bout against Chas Skelly in October fell through.