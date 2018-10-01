Mike Perry Thinks His Job Is On The Line

While many look at this fight as Neal calling out an established name because he knows he needs a signature victory over someone with a little more clout to really propel himself up the rankings, it’s Perry who enters this weekend’s final preliminary card fight positioned outside of the Top 15.

“I guess we’re both thinking that, ain’t we?” he asked rhetorically when presented with the idea that Neal chased the fight knowing he needed a big name win to hasten his ascent in the ultra-competitive welterweight division. “To be honest, Geoff has done something that I haven’t been able to accomplish in the UFC, which is a four-fight win streak.

“It doesn’t matter who his opponents were because a four-fight winning streak is a four-fight winning streak,” added Perry, acknowledging that what Neal has done is difficult to accomplish, regardless of whom he’s facing.

Perry himself has never gotten to three straight wins, yet alone four, but some of that can be tied to the quality of competition he’s faced during his first 11 fights.

After earning back-to-back wins over Ellenberger and Alex Reyes to begin 2017, he closed out the year with an assignment against streaking Argentine Santiago Ponzinibbio, losing a unanimous decision in a typically entertaining, hard-fought affair.

After edging out Paul Felder at UFC 226 to get back into the win column, he jumped into the cage with Cerrone and lost by submission, then followed up his victory over Oliveira in April by taking the fight few in the division were eager to accept against Luque.

There have been no “gimmes” for Perry over the last couple years as he’s worked to find that balance between being an ultra-aggressive juggernaut and a more refined, more composed mixed martial artist and while Saturday’s showdown with Neal is no different, he’s hopeful that it will be the start of something special.

“I have to show him in the fight that no matter what he does — if he lands a shot, keep coming at him; keep putting that pressure on him,” he said. “I think I have to go back a little bit to how I came into the UFC before the Jouban fight and really put pressure on guys and not care if a guy is hitting me because I don’t care about getting hit.

“I don’t feel it and if you hit me, it’s so that I can hit you and my hit is going to be better. It’s who hits last, not who hits first.

“The path is what really matters,” added Perry, who clearly takes a bigger picture perspective on his career, even when preparing for a specific assignment. “I leave good fights behind me and I take it all as it comes. I’m going H.A.M.”

And then, win or lose, he’ll continue is Jedi-like journey in search of balance.