Mike Perry Becoming a Calculated Brawler

“I was like, ‘I got nothing to prove. I’m going to go out here and be smart and play the game properly,’” Perry said. “And that’s what I did, and I see how that could benefit me in the Octagon.”

His fight with Luque comes with major Fight of the Night expectations. Every single one of Luque’s victories has come by way of a finish, including an epic Fight of the Year contender with Bryan Barberena in Phoenix last February. Perry said he respects “The Silent Assassin” but feels like the level of competition he faced is greater than Luque’s opponents. Regardless, it’s pretty safe to assume the fight won’t need judges to determine a winner, but Perry is wrestling with how he’ll approach the bout.

“I battle it with myself all the time,” Perry said. “Do I want to go out there and smash into this guy as many times as it takes to beat him, or play the points, which I happen to be really good at, and I just never needed them. Now, guys are better, and they see me coming a certain way, so I can see myself turning it around for myself. Guys expect me to be one way, and then I come in and I’m a totally different way.”