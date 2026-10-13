Mike Malott: ‘Nobody Gets To Do This Stuff’

While his fighting style and overall success in the Octagon have definitely contributed a great deal to his rise in popularity over these last four years on the main roster, so too have that earnestness and “everyman quality” that radiates off the top 15-ranked fighter.

Malott didn’t blow through the regional ranks and land on the biggest stage in the sport in his early 20s, and he’s not the most skilled in any one particular discipline. He battled it out on the often-sparse Canadian regional circuit. He took several years off to focus on coaching and levelling up as a grappler before returning to fighting himself and continuing to chase the dream he’d had since he was a teenager trying to explain to his classmates at Hillfield Strathallan College what it was that he wanted to do when he grew up.

FULL FIGHTS: Buckley vs Thompson | Malott vs Fugitt

Now that he’s gotten here and is making many of those childhood dreams come true, Malott refuses to take any of it for granted.

“It’s so easy in life, whether it’s fighting or anything else — the job you always wanted or the car you always wanted; whatever it is — to achieve that and kind of have that become your norm and not remember how badly you wanted it and how special this truly is to you because it’s your everyday, right?” began the welterweight. “If you’re starving and all you want is some food, that first bite tastes amazing. That first sip of water after a weight cut tastes amazing, but then once you’re used to eating consistently, it’s not as special, possibly.

“So, it’s important to remember, ‘Dude, this is something that I’ve always wanted to do, and this is really cool.’ Obviously, I have expectations for myself, and I have goals within this sport and in this fight, things I want for myself, but to take a moment and look behind you and not always look forward —look at where you are and how far you’ve come is pretty awesome, man.