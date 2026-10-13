Mike Malott: ‘Nobody Gets To Do This Stuff’

Though Mike Malott is unquestionably focused on the future, both in the immediate and long-term senses, the Canadian welterweight is also someone who has always made sure to take time to appreciate how far along he’s come in his journey as a mixed martial artist.
Earlier this month, the Waterdown, Ontario native posted a highlight clip from his win on the fifth season of Dana White’s Contender Series, surprisingly taken aback that it had already been five years since he’d punched his ticket to the UFC roster.
“It’s been an incredible journey, man,” began Malott, ahead of his main event turn opposite Joaquin Buckley this weekend at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta. “It’s wild to think that Contender Series was five years ago; I feel like that was two years ago. This one is gonna be, including Contender Series, which I always count Contender Series as a UFC fight, this is gonna be my 10th fight with the company, which is pretty cool.
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“Expectations coming into it, I feel like I do a pretty decent job of staying present before fights and just staying focused on the task ahead of me,” Malott said. “Obviously I have the goals and dreams and all that stuff, but preparing for Contender Series, I was just like, ‘You gotta get through this one before you can even start thinking about the UFC,’ so I don’t know if I even had any expectations for how my UFC career would go.
“If I could go back and tell that younger version of me that was about to fight on Contender Series, ‘Hey man —you win, you get in, it goes really well. You’re fightin’ in main events already, you’re headlining Canadian cards; UFC is back to Canada, Canadian MMA is crushing it,’ then I would be pretty stoked.”
While his fighting style and overall success in the Octagon have definitely contributed a great deal to his rise in popularity over these last four years on the main roster, so too have that earnestness and “everyman quality” that radiates off the top 15-ranked fighter.
Malott didn’t blow through the regional ranks and land on the biggest stage in the sport in his early 20s, and he’s not the most skilled in any one particular discipline. He battled it out on the often-sparse Canadian regional circuit. He took several years off to focus on coaching and levelling up as a grappler before returning to fighting himself and continuing to chase the dream he’d had since he was a teenager trying to explain to his classmates at Hillfield Strathallan College what it was that he wanted to do when he grew up.
FULL FIGHTS: Buckley vs Thompson | Malott vs Fugitt
Now that he’s gotten here and is making many of those childhood dreams come true, Malott refuses to take any of it for granted.
“It’s so easy in life, whether it’s fighting or anything else — the job you always wanted or the car you always wanted; whatever it is — to achieve that and kind of have that become your norm and not remember how badly you wanted it and how special this truly is to you because it’s your everyday, right?” began the welterweight. “If you’re starving and all you want is some food, that first bite tastes amazing. That first sip of water after a weight cut tastes amazing, but then once you’re used to eating consistently, it’s not as special, possibly.
“So, it’s important to remember, ‘Dude, this is something that I’ve always wanted to do, and this is really cool.’ Obviously, I have expectations for myself, and I have goals within this sport and in this fight, things I want for myself, but to take a moment and look behind you and not always look forward —look at where you are and how far you’ve come is pretty awesome, man.
“The likelihood of people who get to do this, the people that actually get to live the dream like this in fighting or anything — it’s nobody; nobody gets to do this stuff,” he added. “It’s insane to realize I was a 13-, 14-year-old kid obsessed with the UFC that said, ‘I want to do that one day,’ and to look at it now, that that is where I started, it’s incredible to see that journey.”
Some of that appreciation spilled out as emotion back in April when he stood triumphant in the center of the Octagon in Winnipeg after having dispatched Gilbert Burns in the third round to push his winning streak to four.
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“Every fight to me is big,” began Malott. “When I was fighting in my debut on the prelims, that was the biggest fight of my career and as big as a fight could get for me. I’ve appreciated every step of the way, but to get to be the main event, have the card be called Burns versus Malott in the last one was pretty sweet.
“He’s a legend in this sport and really high-level and a bad a**,” he added of Burns. “I was really happy with how the fight went —I put in a lot of work, and that’s kind of exactly how you hope it goes; you hope you pick a dude apart and tear through him a little bit. It felt incredible, and I know how dangerous he is even though he’d been on a tough skid.”
This week, Malott continues what has become a yearly tradition of following Canadian Thanksgiving with a flight out west to get into and win a fist fight, usually alongside a handful of teammates. For the second time in three years, Edmonton is the destination, and once again, he’s joined by several training partners.
“It feels different at the gym,” Malott said. In addition to Malott, Niagara Top Team’s Jasmine Jasudavicius and Cody Chovancek are also on the card, as is Canadian veteran Kyle Nelson, who trains with Malott in Stoney Creek, Ontario, and is a close friend.
“When you have everyone getting ready for the same UFC card —whenever you have several fighters from a gym getting ready for the same card, it pulls everyone together to get ready for that time, and the UFC is obviously the pinnacle of the sport, so it feels that much more monumental. The whole gym is tailoring everything to our needs. Everyone is pushing harder. Everyone is giving us their toughest rounds.
“I’ve been having people come out and help me, make long drives,” continued Malott. “Kyle Prepolec is a guy who has been coming out to give me rounds every week as a southpaw, driving like three hours here and three hours back once a week to give me rounds; he’s a beauty for that.”
Having that focused support and different energy coursing through the gym is important as this weekend is hands-down the biggest fight of the ascending Canadian’s career.
Buckley made waves at middleweight at the outset of his UFC career, posting a 5-4 record in nine starts that included wins over Antonio Arroyo and Albert Duraev, plus an all-time highlight finish over Impa Kasanganay. But consecutive setbacks against Nassourdine Imavov and Chris Curtis prompted the St. Louis native to relocate to the 170-pound ranks, where he quickly rattled off six straight wins to force his way into the top 10.
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“I think he’s very clearly one of the best guys in the world,” Malott said. “He’s a gamer; solid athlete. He’s a fighter —he doesn’t seem like a guy that is gonna roll over easily, and he’s beaten a bunch of the best guys in the world, had tough fights with a lot of the other best guys in the world; super-skilled opponent, I’d just rather be me going into this one.”
The last piece wasn’t said with any added emotion or emphasis, but rather simply as a statement and self-assessment; the belief of a man who has put himself through the paces and done everything he feels was necessary to garner the result he’s after on Saturday night.
“I like my skill set, I like the hard work I’ve put in, I know what I bring to the table,” continued Malott. “I’m a tough fight for anybody in the world at 170, man. Everything is falling into place at the right time.
“A win here should plant me pretty comfortably in the top 10,” he added. “I’ve had two wins over top 15 opponents already, and this one should put me comfortably in the top 10, and I don’t want to look past that too much right now. Of course, in the back of my mind, there is one very clear big goal for my career, and that puts me closer to that goal, but for right now, I’m just focused on having the best performance of my career to date. And based on how everything has been going through this training camp and in this preparation, I’m just so confident that I’m gonna have the best performance of my career.”
Should that come to pass, expect a few more tears and another moment of honest appreciation from the humble and proud Canadian.
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Buckley vs Malott, live from Rogers Place in Edmonton, Canada on October 17, 2026. Prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the main card at 8pm ET/5pm PT. Watch the entire card live on Paramount+.