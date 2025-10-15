Mike Malott | Living The Dream

“He’s a big, strong kid; I would not want to have to fight him on skates, man,” the elder Malott said of his younger brother, pride resonating in his voice. “He’s earning that spot, that’s for sure. Six-four, 215 — kid’s using every pound of it.”

Jeff’s ascension to NHL regular has coincided with his older brother’s rise through the UFC welterweight ranks, and his tussle with Manson came 10 days before Mike makes his return to the Octagon this weekend in Vancouver where he faces off with Kevin Holland in the penultimate bout on Saturday’s Fight Night event at Rogers Arena. However, professional synergy between the siblings is nothing new.

“For our whole careers, things have always seemed to happen in pairs with us,” explained Malott, who is a little more than four years older than his hockey-playing brother. “He got the call to play for Cornell in university the same week I found out I was fighting in Bellator the first time. The week I fought on Contender Series, he made his preseason NHL debut. I won my Contender Series fight in 39 seconds and his number in the NHL is 39.”