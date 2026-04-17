Mike Malott | Journey To Main Event

Saturday night, the Octagon makes its return to the Great White North, and who better to headline the first card in Winnipeg in nearly nine years than Canada’s own Mike Malott.
The Canadian’s matchup against former title challenger Gilbert Burns marks his first UFC main event as he looks to enter the welterweight rankings and show why he is a contender at 170 pounds. It hasn’t been an easy path, but Malott has shown his ability to bounce back throughout his four years on the UFC roster.
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“Proper” first stepped onto the scene back in October 2021, when he competed on Dana White’s Contender Series. Heading into this bout, Malott had only one loss on his record, which came seven years prior to former UFC fighter Hakeem Dawodu. But when the time came for his turn inside the Octagon, Malott made it look easy, submitting his opponent in 39 seconds to impress UFC Brass and secure his spot on the UFC roster.
The following April, Malott made the walk for his proper UFC debut at UFC 273, and, coincidentally, his opponent, Gilbert Burns, also fought on this card, taking on current middleweight champion Khamzat Chimaev.
It was a beautiful debut for the Canadian, who once again showed his finishing abilities, ending the fight in the first round with a TKO over Mickey Gall. The win marked his 8th victory, all of which had ended inside the distance.
To kick off his 2023 campaign, Malott traveled to Las Vegas to face fellow Canadian Yohan Lainesse. The performance was like what fans had seen from Malott prior to this bout, as he locked up the first-round submission by arm-triangle choke. The win also sent Malott back home with his first Performance of the Night bonus.
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When the Octagon returned to Canada a few months later in Vancouver, there was no doubt Malott would be on the card, and he shone once again. The finish came in the second round against Adam Fugitt, in addition to Malott’s second performance bonus in a row. With this win, it really felt like the sky was the limit for this Canadian prospect.
Malott’s first test came against veteran Neil Magny, with a lot of pressure on his shoulders as he made the walk inside Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada. Malott was cruising through the first 10 minutes, showcasing his grappling skills once again, as well as his ability to hurt Magny’s lead leg.
But things flipped in the final frame as Magny was able to capitalize on Malott slowing down. Magny started to rain down punches, which forced the ref to step in and stop the fight. The loss marked Malott’s first inside the Octagon and his first since 2014.
Following the loss, Malott took some time away from competing and returned when UFC made its way back to Canada once again, this time in Edmonton. Malott was able to get things back on track, earning his first career win by decision after spending 15 minutes with Trevin Giles inside the Octagon.
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And by this point, when the Octagon touches down in Canada, you can bet Malott will be on the card. Last May, UFC went to Montreal for UFC 315, where Malott earned a second-round knockout against Charles Radtke to secure his second win in a row. He closed out his 2025 campaign with his biggest win to date, defeating veteran Kevin Holland by unanimous decision in the co-main event.
Saturday night, Malott aims to make it four in a row and take Burns’ spot in the welterweight rankings. The Brazilian comes into the fight hungrier than ever, searching for his first win since April 2023. There’s no doubt “Durinho” has more experience than the Canadian, but will Malott be able to grind one out and leave the fans in Winnipeg happy?
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Burns vs Malott, live from Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Canada on April 18, 2026. Prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the main card at 8pm ET/5pm PT. Watch the entire card live on Paramount+.