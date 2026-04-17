Mike Malott | Journey To Main Event

The Canadian’s matchup against former title challenger Gilbert Burns marks his first UFC main event as he looks to enter the welterweight rankings and show why he is a contender at 170 pounds. It hasn’t been an easy path, but Malott has shown his ability to bounce back throughout his four years on the UFC roster.

Get Ready For UFC Winnipeg With Our Fight By Fight Preview

“Proper” first stepped onto the scene back in October 2021, when he competed on Dana White’s Contender Series. Heading into this bout, Malott had only one loss on his record, which came seven years prior to former UFC fighter Hakeem Dawodu. But when the time came for his turn inside the Octagon, Malott made it look easy, submitting his opponent in 39 seconds to impress UFC Brass and secure his spot on the UFC roster.

The following April, Malott made the walk for his proper UFC debut at UFC 273, and, coincidentally, his opponent, Gilbert Burns, also fought on this card, taking on current middleweight champion Khamzat Chimaev.