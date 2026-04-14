Mike Malott | The Continued Adventures Of Captain Canada

While his excitement for his fellow True North talents is both wholesome and classic Canadian, it shouldn’t come as any surprise as Malott has always been a thoughtful, team-first competitor, and he truly views every Canadian on the roster as part of one big team. This weekend, the unofficial team captain will be the last to make the walk as he takes another step up in competition in an effort to further prove himself in the ultra-talented welterweight ranks.

Malott’s progression to this point has been steady and clear: a seven-fight voyage with three wins on either side of an important loss to Neil Magny at UFC 297 in a fight he was winning, but where the setback provided something far more valuable than any win could have offered.

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“Ran into an issue in that one fight I lost; stuff came up in that one and I grew a lot from it, learned to humble myself in certain ways,” offered Malott. “I know I’m an elite-level fighter, but recognizing that ‘Hey man — sometimes you’re fighting the best guys in the world and you don’t need to force a finish’ (is really important). I didn’t need to force a finish in that fight; I could have coasted to a decision and won, and looking back, that’s one of the things I changed… People love to bring that fight up, and rightfully so — that was the one fight that I showed some areas that needed growth — but I think when you zoom out and look at my career, I had a bad minute in that fight, and outside of that, I’ve fought really well my entire UFC career. Every other fight, I’ve clearly won, either by stoppage or a very clear decision, and then I dominated that fight, other than the last minute.

“I’ve had a pretty friggin’ good run so far; there is that to keep in mind.”