Mike Malott Climbing The Ladder

“That experience was absolutely incredible. I knew there would be a warm reception from Canadian fans in general just because they are so hardcore into the UFC, but honestly, I didn’t think I’d have the recognition that I did last time,” said Malott. “I got completely spoiled after that fight. I was like, I don’t want to fight anywhere but Canada, given the option. I always want to fight in Canada, and I think it’s only going to be bigger with this being in Toronto.”

Malott is ready for another battle in Canada as he now takes on Neil Magny on Saturday’s main card. Magny, who currently sits at No. 13 in the welterweight rankings, is coming off a loss against Ian Machado Garry at UFC 292. However, the UFC veteran holds the record for the most wins in the welterweight division (21), which leads to questions as to whether Magny can defend his Top 15 spot or whether Malott can swoop in and claim it.

“I don’t think [of Neil Magny] much, not that I don’t think anything of him in a disrespectful way, but I focus on myself,” said Malott. “I feel extremely confident going into this. I think I have my points covered everywhere and feel like I’m the most prepared I’ve ever been.”