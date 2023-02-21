Mike Malott Built His Life Around MMA

Mike Malott of Canada drops Mickey Gall with a left hook in their welterweight fight during the UFC 273 event at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on April 09, 2022 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

His younger brother Jeff is a hockey player, having parlayed a solid career at Cornell into a contract with the Manitoba Moose, the American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL’s Winnipeg Jets. A couple weeks before big brother made the walk to the Octagon for the first time, little brother made his first appearance for the Jets in a 6-4 win over the Chicago Blackhawks.

For kids like Jeff growing up in Canada, dreams of playing professional hockey are common, and there is a clear path one tends to travel in order to make those dreams a reality. For the elder Malott, the path from Waterdown, Ontario to the UFC Octagon wasn’t nearly as clear.

“Going back, I must have sounded crazy to all my friends because I was like, ‘I’m going to be fighting in the UFC. I’m going to be a UFC champion one day,’” Malott said with a laugh. “I was a skinny kid at a private school, a prep school, with no experience. I trained at a local karate gym twice a week and I was kind of athletic.

“There was no reason for me to believe I was going to do this, but (Urijah) Faber talks about it a lot that having a little bit of delusion is good for people trying to explain chasing something big. I needed to have a little of that delusion in order to do this. ‘I’ll just do my best impression every day of someone who can fight in the UFC.’

“There wasn’t an MMA gym in my town. I trained at a karate gym. We did waist-up kickboxing and some jiu jitsu that was more like judo-style jiu jitsu, which, at the time, was amazing. I was 17 and I was like, ‘They could throw me in the UFC right now and I’d be fine,’ but I was really terrible. I had no self-awareness.”