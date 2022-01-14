Mike Kendall Wants To Portray LFA The Right Way

LFA ring announcer Mike Kendall has been a part of the machine long before RFA and Legacy merged to create one of the strongest promotions on the planet. After five years of doing shows in barns, armories and everywhere in between, Kendall heard rumblings of MMA’s newest big thing being birthed in Kearney, Nebraska, and set his sole focus on that one promotion.

“I had established myself as kind of the go-to guy for Nebraska MMA,” Kendall said. “I really wanted to do this show and I couldn’t believe they hadn’t asked me, so I talked to my manager, and I asked if he could get to work on this. I really wanted this job.”

RFA declined and went with a local radio DJ, a mistake Kendall has benefitted from countless times in his 15-year career and called him back to join the team for RFA 2. While he still has regrets about not doing enough to call the legendary premiere event, Kendall had punched his ticket to a ride that’s lasted ten years and counting.