Mike Grundy Wants To Create A Memory

I don’t know if Dave Grundy ever said that when his son Mike was tearing up the wrestling mats and then doing the same thing in mixed martial arts, but whether he did or not, Mike did get one just like him in his 17-year-old son, Jack.

“Now I know how he feels because my son fights,” said Grundy, whose son is two fights into his amateur MMA career. In fact, Jack just fought last weekend, a week before dad enters the Octagon for the fourth time this weekend to face Makwan Amirkhani at London’s O2 Arena. It’s not easy, but Grundy is doing his best to keep his nerves under control.

“I do hold it together quite well,” he said. “I was nervous on his first one. He had his amateur debut a few months back but he did really well. It was just before Christmas and he won his amateur debut with a TKO in the first round. But yeah, I held it together pretty well. I can't get emotional over this one, but I'm confident in him. He's very talented and he's doing great. He's gonna go very far.”

Needless to say, it appears that young Mr. Grundy is going to follow his father into the fight business, and if anyone knows the good, bad and the ugly of that business, it’s the Wigan native, who has seen injuries and bad luck keep him to just three UFC bouts since his debut in 2019.

“You do worry about things like that, but he's said he wants to do it, he wants to commit his life to it, and he has done it,” Grundy said. “You just gotta support him and make it as good as you can for him rather than push him away from it, because if you push him away, he's gonna rebel and what's he gonna do then? But he has the love for the sport and he really wants to do it and I'll back him a hundred and ten percent.”

Sound familiar? It’s the same philosophy embraced by Dave Grundy, a father of five who introduced wrestling to his own children and backed them every step of the way as a coach. And now it’s Mike’s turn to do the same for his three boys.