Mike Grundy Only Wants To Beat The Best

While that might seem like a valiant, all-action type of decision, it was more out of necessity. Grundy had a slight hamstring tear heading into that March 2019 bout with Nad Narimani and felt like he couldn’t utilize what is always Plan A in a fight. To that point, Grundy secured submissions in eight of his 11 victories and hadn’t earned a knockout win at all. So, in the biggest fight of his life, he switched things up and earned a second-round TKO to start off his UFC career.

“It worked out on the night,” Grundy said. “I got the TKO, but I didn’t get a chance to showcase my wrestling skills, really. This one, especially (Mosvar Evolev) being a wrestler, too, and a decent-level wrestler, you’re going to see my wrestling I’m sure, and I’m going to dominate the fight.”

Since the win, injuries and the coronavirus pandemic kept Grundy from making his encore performance, and he spent the better part of 16 months watching the talent-saturated featherweight division jostle for the inside track at climbing the ladder.

“It’s been very frustrating to sit on the sidelines and watch a lot of these featherweights make a statement when I just generally know I can be there and better than these guys and be working up these rankings quick, and just as quick as these other guys,” Grundy said.

While most gyms – like everything else in the world – shut down for months, Grundy was able to keep training at his gym in Wigan with his 15-year-old son, Jack. Grundy said his son has wrestled since he was five years old and is adept at mixed martial arts, as well, sharpening his boxing, grappling and Thai boxing skills alongside his father.

Quite the way to get some father-son bonding in during a pandemic.