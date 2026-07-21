Mike Davis Ready To Reward Patience With Statement Performance

After spending nearly a year without a matchup, the 12-3 lightweight will finally return to the Octagon on Saturday when he welcomes unbeaten Nurullo Aliev. For Davis, the opponent was almost beside the point. He simply wanted a chance to compete again.

“It was the first name that was thrown on the table,” Davis said. “I’ve never said no. I literally just want to fight. I’ve waited a year for a name, and now that I finally get one, if I say no, what are the chances I wait more? Whoever it is, I got to go.”

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That mindset has defined Davis throughout his UFC career. Despite battling injuries and health complications that have repeatedly interrupted his momentum, he has remained eager to face anyone the promotion puts in front of him.

The inactivity, however, has been the toughest challenge.

“Mentally, it’s frustrating,” Davis said. “I know I’m not the healthiest individual. I’m cursed with internal disorders and all this nonsense that makes it really hard for me to stay healthy enough to fight as often. But I am healthy enough to fight the majority of the year, and I’m just waiting for names.”