Mike Davis Is Better Than The Setbacks

“It definitely downplays my position in the sport,” Davis said. “I feel like I'm a lot better than where I am, only because my injuries have set me back.”

Davis got back in the Octagon last March, competing for the first time since October 2022, and it was like he had missed no time at all, picking up a second-round submission over Natan Levy. Just a few months later he was set to face Drew Dober in Denver, but a torn bicep forced him to withdraw from the bout.

The injury bug had struck again for Davis. Having to deal with all these injuries and go through the recovery process time and time again has taught Davis significant lessons.

“The biggest lesson I've learned through the years is definitely to keep track of my health,” Davis said. “This year and last year, I was focused so much on making sure I'm eating the right things, doing the right things, stretching, keeping my body ready for anything. It was a freak accident with the bicep tear, but before that, I was in the best shape of my life.”