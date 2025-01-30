Mike Davis Is Better Than The Setbacks

The 155-pound division is one of the most exciting and stacked weight classes in the UFC, and it has been that way for many years. But when you look at the list of contenders and think of people that could soon be in the rankings, is Mike Davis one of those people?
Well, he should be. “Beast Boy” only has two losses in his professional career and they came against Gilbert Burns and Sodiq Yusuff. Unfortunately, the 32-year-old has dealt with a handful of injuries that have halted his rise in the lightweight division, as he has only fought four times since 2019.
Despite coming into his matchup on Saturday against Farès Ziam on a four-fight win streak, Davis feels he could be a lot farther along than where he is.
“It definitely downplays my position in the sport,” Davis said. “I feel like I'm a lot better than where I am, only because my injuries have set me back.”
Davis got back in the Octagon last March, competing for the first time since October 2022, and it was like he had missed no time at all, picking up a second-round submission over Natan Levy. Just a few months later he was set to face Drew Dober in Denver, but a torn bicep forced him to withdraw from the bout.
The injury bug had struck again for Davis. Having to deal with all these injuries and go through the recovery process time and time again has taught Davis significant lessons.
“The biggest lesson I've learned through the years is definitely to keep track of my health,” Davis said. “This year and last year, I was focused so much on making sure I'm eating the right things, doing the right things, stretching, keeping my body ready for anything. It was a freak accident with the bicep tear, but before that, I was in the best shape of my life.”
And he gave a little bit of his own advice to people who are hoping to keep their bodies healthy.
“Show up early, stretch a lot, make sure your joints and everything are loose because that's what I feel is causing injuries is when your joint just goes really fast before having any chance to warm up.”
So, there you have it. Make sure to take the extra 30 minutes to stretch!
In his free time since last March, Davis has taken an interest in content creation. It’s been a nice side project for Davis, who says it’s doing very well, in fact, he says it’s almost as good as fighting.
When it comes to fighting, Davis’ approach to who he fights is simple.
“I don't care who I fight, I never do. They always send me a name and I just say, Where's the contract with it? Who? It doesn't matter,” Davis said.
He has a fun test ahead as he faces France’s Ziam, who is coming off a huge knockout over Matt Frevola last September in Paris. Davis admits that’s probably the only fight of Ziam’s he has seen, and he gave him his flowers for earning that knockout.
But overall, Davis believes he has more of tools and ways to adapt that will lead him to get his hand raised.
“I feel like I'm better all around, but whatever the situation pulls you to is where you go,” Davis said. “I don't try to fight back against the flow, so if we clash together and we end up body locked, he goes to the ground, if we're standing on the feet, he gets out struck. It doesn't really matter to me.”
And how does he compare his fighting style to Ziam’s?
“He fights scared, and I fight very intimidating,” Davis said. “I'm always in your face, always doing my thing. So, I feel like that's going to be a big game for me, to just keep the pace, keep the pressure.”
This matchup should be one that fans have their eye on Saturday night. But, for Davis, this will just be the beginning of an epic and active 2025.
“February 1st, get this win,” Davis said. “Right into April, take a little break, do a little travel, I got a seminar in Germany, so I would do that. Then back in July and October and, if I can, and am healthy still, December. I always fight in October because it's my birth month and I never lose in my birth month.”
