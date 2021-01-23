Mike Brown: WEC Legend To Renowned Coach

The answer is foggy. Proof: American Top Team Coach Mike Brown.

UFC fans or fans from the Conor McGregor era hear the name or see the man and immediately recognize him as the man behind some of the biggest names in the sport. It may come as a surprise to some that Brown took an axe to the dreams of two of the most devoted WEC veterans in his heyday.

It took only one fight in the WEC for Brown to find himself across the Octagon from the face of the WEC, Urijah Faber, for the WEC Featherweight title. While the jump into the fire would likely inflate the egos of some and intimidate others, it did neither to Mike Brown, who still refers to the jump into the title fight as a fortunate bounce.

“I think I just had a little bit of luck,” Brown said. “I think I just beat the right guy. (Jeff) Curran was the guy everybody was talking about, so I beat the guy who was ranked number two. I don’t know if he was the second-best guy in the world but he was ranked number two, so I beat Curran. I actually think they were planning on having Little Nogueira (Alexandre Nogueira) fight Faber. He was the number one guy and he was the Shooto champion for years so a lot of people thought he was the number one guy for a long time but he lost to Aldo in his WEC debut when nobody knew Aldo.”