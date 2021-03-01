Mike Brown On Jorge Masvidal: "A Beautiful Story"

“This time, Jorge is prepared properly and will be able to execute those techniques and weapons he has in his arsenal,” Brown said of the ATT superstar. “He doesn’t have a crazy dramatic weight cut, he’s in tremendous shape and peaking and ready for battle. Jorge has more weapons and skills than anyone in this sport. He has the highest Fight IQ out of anyone in this sport and this time he will be able to use all of those talents. That’s why he will be the champion.”

Brown’s confidence in Masvidal has been built from working with the Floridian for over a decade. He’s seen him go through ups and downs, and he was devastated that he wasn’t able to be in his corner for the first fight with Usman.

“It was heartbreaking,” Brown said. “I wanted to be there for him and to help him in every way I could and give him the best chance at winning that fight. He has trained his whole life for that. Now we get another chance to make it right and, this time, we have Jorge in peak fight shape.”

Peak fight shape Masvidal delivered an incredible knockout of Darren Till, recorded the fastest knockout in UFC history by landing a jaw-dropping flying knee on Ben Askren, and cruised to an impressive victory over Nate Diaz to capture the BMF belt. That is the fighter that Brown expects to step into the Octagon at UFC 261.