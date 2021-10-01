Mike Breeden's Time Has Come

“I boxed up my meal and didn't even eat it,” laughed Breeden, who makes his short-notice Octagon debut on Saturday against Alexander Hernandez, replacing the injured Leonardo Santos.

Don't Miss Any Of Saturday's Action On ESPN+

Not even a bite of cake?

“No cake, none of that,” said Breeden. “But it was well worth it. My son was ecstatic. He started crying and said it was the best birthday gift he could ever ask for.”

Armani has been there for his dad’s entire mixed martial arts journey, one that began simply because Breeden wanted to shed some pounds. It’s led to so much more for the 32-year-old from Missouri, but that doesn’t mean it was all smooth sailing. Yet as Breeden navigated those often rough waters, he did it with a pair of eyes on him that took everything in, learning lessons that have more to do with life than just with prizefighting.

View The UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Walker Card

“He's seen it all,” said Breeden. “He just knows that no matter what comes my way, good or bad, you just gotta keep chipping away at your dream. The most important thing that separates people in this game is consistency. If you don't go away, you'll get to where you need to be at. And he understands that people are gonna get knocked down sometimes, and you gotta get back up and keep pushing for your dreams. And he definitely got to see that because I got the shot on the Contender Series and it didn't go my way and I got right back to work and here we are.”