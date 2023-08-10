Mike Breeden Is Rolling With The Punches

“He sees the hand I've been dealt,” said Breeden. “And he's like, ‘That's so messed up.’ Well, what can you do? There's nothing I can do about something but just keep my head down and keep working and my time will come. And I'm super excited to show him that if you put the work in, anything's possible, and you just got to keep getting back up and keep dusting yourself off, because that's what it's all about. It's the ones that keep on going. There's so much talent out there that I've met that they could have been so much more, but they just hung it up. They quit going.”

Breeden, 34, is no quitter. And as he approaches a Saturday matchup against short-notice replacement Terrance McKinney in Las Vegas, he’s not about to start now. In fact, he’s on a mission to show that he’s better than an 0-2 UFC record.

“We just got to keep it moving,” he said. “Just keep pushing and my time will come. And I found a new home, started a new program, and just been working. You know what, the only way to get to where you want to be is work.”

That attitude allowed him to take a reasonable look at his debut loss to Alexander Hernandez, which came on nine days’ notice for the Springfield, Missouri native, who had previously lost to Anthony Romero on season four of Dana White’s Contender Series.