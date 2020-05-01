Miguel Baeza Officially In The Big Show

“I was like, 'There are two Matt Browns?'” he laughed. “Is it the Matt Brown that we're thinking of?”

It was. Matt Brown. A member of the UFC roster for nearly 12 years and the owner of the most knockout wins in UFC welterweight division history. And yes, there is only one “Immortal.”

“At first, I was shocked because he's one of those guys you watched in the sport while you were growing up,” said Baeza. “I knew it was a big step up, but I was also excited. So it all kind of hit me at the same time. But it was good to hear it.”

If you’re wondering why “Caramel Thunder” was initially surprised by the matchup, consider that Baeza is one fight into his UFC career, and that when Brown made his pro debut in 2005, the Floridian was just 13. So that was a normal reaction. It was also a sign that the UFC sees the upside of the unbeaten prospect and is confident that he has what it takes to be on a level playing field with Brown.

“It made me realize that this was the big show,” Baeza said. “They can call you up any second and call you up for a guy that maybe you don't know very well or a name that strikes fear in most guys. It's a big one, and at first, I got caught up in the name a little bit. Then I thought about it, and the UFC must think pretty highly of me if they're throwing me in there with a name like Matt Brown. It's gonna be a lot of fun stepping into the cage with him.”