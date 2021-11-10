Miguel Baeza Isn't Overthinking The Process

After beginning his career with 10 consecutive victories, including a trio of stoppages in his first three appearances inside the Octagon, the 29-year-old walked out of the cage reflecting on a loss for the first time, identifying areas that needed improvement while struggling to find many positives to latch onto.

“Uh — it’s tough, but… man, it’s really hard,” said Baeza on Wednesday afternoon, searching for positive elements from his loss to Ponzinibbio just a few days ahead of his return to action opposite Khaos Williams on Saturday. “It helped me understand that I’m not too far from where I want to get, so I guess that’s a positive.”

While the MMA Masters product is perpetually hard on himself like many of his contemporaries, dropping a decision to a battle-tested divisional stalwart like Ponzinibbio after just 10 pro fights certainly isn’t something for Baeza to hang his head about. Less than two years after earning his contract with a victory on Dana White’s Contender Series, the native of Floridian was competing on the biggest stage in the sport, against a seasoned veteran with three-times as much experience, and he got the better of things early on.

Though Ponzinibbio steadied himself and rallied back to take the last two rounds on all three scorecards and earn the victory, Baeza showed he’s able to hang with a ranked opponent, and likely not far away from earning a number next to his name himself.

“I think it’s just the details and the preparation,” the welterweight hopeful began when asked about the changes he’s made since his last appearance and how he takes the next step forward in the talent-rich 170-pound weight class. “It’s about working smarter, instead of working too hard; treating my body like a machine — you’ve got to put in the right fuel, have the right recovery, and do the right things leading up to fights to make sure I’m able to fight at my peak performance.