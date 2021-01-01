Miguel Baeza Is Determined To Keep Climbing To The Top

Three fights into his tenure on the biggest stage in the sport, the 28-year-old native of Davie, Florida has made considerable progress in his quest to reach the summit of the 170-pound weight class, registering three straight second-round stoppage victories to push his professional record to 10-0 heading into his biggest fight to date: a main card showdown with longtime welterweight Top 10 fixture Santiago Ponzinibbio this weekend in Las Vegas.

“I don’t take any win for granted and the fact that I’m here right now — a UFC fighter — that’s a dream come true,” the MMA Masters representative offered. “I was just talking to a couple of teammates, guys that are on the way up, and that’s their dream. I’ve never taken it for granted and the fact that I’m here right now is amazing.

“That being said, there is a large mountain to climb and that’s what I intend on doing,” he continued, returning to the single-minded approach that has carried him to the brink of the Top 15 less than two years after earning his contract with a unanimous decision victory over Victor Reyna on Season 3 of the Contender Series. “I try to stay focused and the key to doing that — to progressing forward — is becoming a better fighter, improving every day, with a short-term goal of taking out the next guy and a long-term goal of the UFC title.”

But after three wins in three fights, with three stoppages and back-to-back Performance of the Night bonuses, isn’t there time for a little break from worrying about the next one and how to get ahead to appreciate everything he accomplished in his first 18 months on the UFC roster?