Miguel Baeza's Biggest Weapon Is His Mindset

“I caught a lot of flack for that when I got back home,” he laughs. “After the fight, it’s crazy. I was happy to get the win, but I wasn’t really happy with my performance and being the first fight, I didn’t know how it was gonna play out. My mind went to the worst place – there’s gonna be a bunch of knockouts and they’re gonna get those guys. I couldn’t finish my guy and I had a sub-par performance, so my mind went to that and that’s why I was all gloom and doom after the fight. But when I got my name called, I was so taken aback by it, I didn’t know how to react. It was all a rush. Afterwards, I got to see my family and hang out with my friends and it hit me then and the smile came on my face.”

No, Baeza didn’t finish Reyna, and with five knockouts in his six pro MMA wins, going the distance isn’t something “Caramel Thunder” was accustomed to. But…a little background is necessary when discussing what happened in Las Vegas in June.

First, Baeza lost his original opponent on the Contender Series – Ramiz Brahimaj – less than two weeks out from the fight. Then, Brahimaj’s replacement – Reyna – weighed in at 178 pounds for the welterweight bout.

Two strikes already against him, Baeza refused to let a third strike sail by him. And while he didn’t get a home run blast on fight night, a game-winning double certainly fit the bill to get him his UFC deal. And his tenacity and toughness was evident throughout the whole process.

“A lot of it is mental fortitude and you just gotta keep going forward and not get so caught up in it,” he said. “A big thing I didn’t want to get caught up with was the show itself. You’re fighting in front of Dana White, you’re gonna be on TV, this is going to be the most televised fight you’ve ever had, the change of opponent and all that, I tried to tell myself it’s all the same. I’m fighting, that’s all that matters, I’m getting in the cage and I’m gonna beat somebody up. That’s my job. And what I was gonna do was get that W.”