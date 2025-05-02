Miesha Tate Feels Like She Is Better Than Ever

Tate captured undisputed 135-pound gold nine years ago, but now, after dabbling with life as a flyweight, “Cupcake” is back in her natural weight class, and ready to pick up another big win in the Octagon.

View Miesha Tate's Athlete Profile Page

“The weight cut is half the battle when you're struggling with it, so it's nice to just be at the weight that I feel like I'm very competitive at,” she told UFC.com ahead of her latest assignment at UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs. Figueiredo in Des Moines, Iowa.

“I might not be the biggest bantamweight in the world, but I'm perfectly fine with that. I think I do well at this weight class.”