Middleweight Title Picture Comes Into Focus In June

Strickland was unable to turn his stunning upset of Adesanya into a longer title reign, although some quibble with the split decision result in Toronto. Naturally, the uber-active Strickland was ready to get back on the horse and back into position to regain the title, and a fight with Costa could do just that. For his part, Costa remains one of the most mercurial middleweights in the Top 10. The Brazilian marauder has fought just four times this decade, with his lone win coming against Luke Rockhold in Rockhold’s final UFC bout, but “The Eraser” remains a real threat in the Top 10. His entertaining style in and out of the Octagon continues to draw eyes, and, as he showed in his fight with Whittaker, he very much has the goods to compete with the best at 185 pounds.

Stylistically, the fight is a treat. Both men thrive when they are pressuring forward, and they tend to do so regardless of what is coming back their way. Strickland does so in a much more defensively sound style, often cutting his opponent’s attacks short and drowning them over the course of the fight, whereas Costa pins his opponent along the fence before unleashing a barrage of attacks. For the most part, they both do so with little consequence, as they’ve only been knocked out a combined three times in 51 total fights.

After those two clash in Newark, the middleweight train rolls along to the tune of a main event in Louisville, Kentucky, between Jared Cannonier and Nassourdine Imavov.