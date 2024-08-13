The Middleweight Title Carousel Continues Its Spin At UFC 305

Fight Coverage
The UFC middleweight title hasn’t been successfully defended since Israel Adesanya outclassed Jared Cannonier at UFC 276. That was more than two years ago. Since then, the belt changed hands four consecutive times, and “The Last Stylebender” is hoping to push that streak to five when he faces current champion Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 305 in Perth.
Adesanya held onto the undisputed title for 1,134 days and racked up five defenses along the way, although the Nigerian-born New Zealander considers his interim title fight win over Kelvin Gastelum the real start to his reign and thus his unification bout with Whittaker as his first “defense.” Technicalities aside, Adesanya reigned over the weight class for about three years, more or less rapidly cleaning out his division’s contenders along the way. That’s part of the reason Alex Pereira was brought along so quickly. Adesanya needed a rival, so the guy who knocked him out in their kickboxing days had a baked-in narrative, one that came to fruition in spectacular fashion when Pereira stopped Adesanya in the fifth round of their bout at UFC 281.
The come-from-behind TKO started a chain reaction that has led to nothing less than tense, if not spectacular, fights over the last two years or so.
First came the rematch between Pereira and Adesanya in Miami at UFC 287. In what may be Adesanya’s finest moment in the Octagon, he put Pereira to sleep in the second round to not only get his belt back but also finally lay claim to a win over “Poatan” in four tries over two sports. Adesanya’s post-fight speech about his self-belief was also one of the most inspiring of 2024.
Israel Adesanya Octagon Interview | UFC 287
The two-time champ went into that rematch with a knee ligament injury, which he didn’t reveal until post-fight media. Although a break would have been well-warranted, Adesanya was never a champion to sit on his hands, so when the opportunity to fight in Sydney, Australia, in September, he leapt at it.
The fight was Adesanya’s first Down Under since his unification bout in Melbourne circa October 2019, and he anticipated a similarly exciting performance. Initially, it was believed he would face Du Plessis after the South African knocked out Robert Whittaker at UFC 290, but “Stillknocks” wasn’t ready to go, so Sean Strickland raised his hand.
In one of the most stunning championship upsets in recent memory, the American outdueled Adesanya on the feet over the course of 25 minutes. The best moment of the fight came in the first round when Strickland rocked Adesanya with a right hand, nearly stopping the champion. From there, Strickland implemented his steady drip of pressure, measured defense and just enough offense to take home the title. That fight prompted Adesanya to announce a break from competition, one he mused might last for a few years (which, to little surprise, did not last a whole year).
Strickland’s ascent to the throne also came with an ascent to fan-favorite status for his no-nonsense, no apologies approach to interviews and press conferences, as well as consistent thankfulness toward MMA fans. He embarked on his first title defense to open 2024’s pay-per-view calendar opposite Du Plessis in Toronto, and the two locked horns for a razor-close 25 minutes.
Ultimately, the judges gave Du Plessis the split decision nod to Strickland’s dismay. For the fourth consecutive time, Bruce Buffer roared “And New,” finally setting up the anticipated matchup between Du Plessis and Adesanya in Perth.
No division’s title has seen as much turnover throughout the 2020s, but after years of Adesanya’s dominance, it has created quite the refresh at 185 pounds to the point that—no matter who comes out of UFC 305 with the belt—the champion will have myriad challengers waiting in the wings. That, in and of itself, is a reason to watch UFC 305’s main event with eagerness and excitement.
Don't miss a moment of UFC 305: Du Plessis vs Adesanya, live from RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia on August 17, 2024. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.
