The Middleweight Title Carousel Continues Its Spin At UFC 305

The two-time champ went into that rematch with a knee ligament injury, which he didn’t reveal until post-fight media. Although a break would have been well-warranted, Adesanya was never a champion to sit on his hands, so when the opportunity to fight in Sydney, Australia, in September, he leapt at it.

The fight was Adesanya’s first Down Under since his unification bout in Melbourne circa October 2019, and he anticipated a similarly exciting performance. Initially, it was believed he would face Du Plessis after the South African knocked out Robert Whittaker at UFC 290, but “Stillknocks” wasn’t ready to go, so Sean Strickland raised his hand.

In one of the most stunning championship upsets in recent memory, the American outdueled Adesanya on the feet over the course of 25 minutes. The best moment of the fight came in the first round when Strickland rocked Adesanya with a right hand, nearly stopping the champion. From there, Strickland implemented his steady drip of pressure, measured defense and just enough offense to take home the title. That fight prompted Adesanya to announce a break from competition, one he mused might last for a few years (which, to little surprise, did not last a whole year).