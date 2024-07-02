Middleweight Rivalry Showdown Set For UFC 305: Du Plessis vs Adesanya

In partnership with the Western Australian Government, through Tourism Western Australia, this event marks UFC’s third show in Perth with a Pay-Per-View event following the success of UFC 221: ROMERO vs. ROCKHOLD in February 2018 and record-breaking UFC 284: MAKHACHEV vs. VOLKANOVSKI last year.

UFC 284: MAKHACHEV vs. VOLKANOVSKI delivered an estimated AUD $42.8 million of total economic and flow-on benefits with more than 9,000 international or interstate visitors making the trip to Perth for the major event.

Tickets for UFC 305: DU PLESSIS vs. ADESANYA go on sale on Friday, July 5 at 12 p.m. AWST/ 2 p.m. AEST and are available to purchase at ticketek.com.au . Tickets are limited to six (6) tickets per person. UFC Fight Club® members will have the opportunity to purchase tickets Wednesday, July 3 at 11 a.m. AWST via the website www.ufcfightclub.com. A special Internet ticket pre-sale will be available to UFC newsletter subscribers Thursday, July 4, starting at 12 p.m. AWST. Tickets are limited to four (4) tickets per person. To access this presale, fans may register at UFC.com/Perth.

“All eyes will be on Perth with the most anticipated fight of the year headlining UFC 305,” said Peter Kloczko, Vice President Australia and New Zealand, UFC. “We are thrilled to again secure and deliver marquee events for Australian fight fans featuring the biggest stars of our organisation, while providing an opportunity for our local roster to compete on home soil.”

“We’re very excited that UFC 305 is going to feature a spectacle fight between Dricus Du Plessis and Israel Adesanya for the UFC middleweight title – a massive win for Perth - bringing even bigger crowds from out-of-state to watch the action unfold,” said WA Acting Tourism Minister, the Hon. John Carey MLA. “We have a growing reputation as one of the sporting capitals of the South East Asia region, and to have a fight of this calibre on the cards when UFC 305 comes to town only strengthens that reputation further.”

South African native, Dricus du Plessis (21-2-0, fighting out of Pretoria, South Africa) will look to continue his nine-fight win steak with his first title defense at UFC 305. The deep-rooted rivalry will come to a head on Sunday, August 18 as Du Plessis takes on former champion and top contender, Israel Adesanya (24-3-0, fighting of Auckland New Zealand). The Nigerian-born superstar had five successful title defenses after becoming the undisputed UFC middleweight champion in October 2019 after defeating New Zealand’s Robert Whittaker at UFC 243: WHITTAKER vs. ADESANYA.

Long-reigning champ, Adesanya lost his belt in September last year at UFC 293: ADESANYA vs. STRICKLAND in Sydney and the division continues to be on the move.

Du Plessis then defeated Sean Strickland at UFC 297: STRICKLAND vs. DU PLESSIS in January this year in Toronto to win the title and become South Africa’s first UFC champion while also holding impressive wins over UFC veterans Robert Whittaker and Derek Brunson during his run up the rankings. The highly anticipated match up this August will see these two powerhouse middleweights settle an intense rivalry both inside and outside of the Octagon.

Also making their way to the Octagon in Perth this August are:

The current performance schedule for Sunday, August 18, has UFC 305 kicking off at 6:00 a.m. AWST with the UFC Fight Pass Prelims. The action will continue with the Prelims at 8:00 a.m. and the Main Card at 10:00 a.m. Please note, this is subject to change.

Fans tuning in at home will be able to keep up with all the action live from the Early Prelims on UFC Fight Pass to the Prelims on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN. From 11 a.m. AWST, UFC 305 will be available live on Pay Per View via Main Event and Kayo for Australian viewers and Sky Sport and UFC Fight Pass in New Zealand.

Additional bouts UFC 305: DU PLESSIS vs. ADESANYA will be announced in the coming weeks.

Since 2010, UFC has presented 17 live events in Australia, including sold-out shows at Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena, Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena, RAC Arena, Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Adelaide Entertainment Centre and Gold Coast Convention Centre. Collectively, these events have attracted 300,000 fans, with millions more watching on broadcast around the world. The six host cities to date – Sydney, Gold Coast, Brisbane, Adelaide, Melbourne and Perth – have produced a cumulative gross gate of more than AUD $60 million and hundreds of millions more in economic impact.

All bouts are live and subject to change.

Media accreditation is now open for UFC 305, please click here to apply for the event.