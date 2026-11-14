MIDDLEWEIGHT KING AARON MCKENNA DEFENDS CROWN AGAINST JEVGENIJS ALEKSEJEVS in RIYADH SEASON ZUFFA BOXING 14 SHOWDOWN at THE VENUE in RIYADH DECEMBER 4

McKenna vs. Aleksejevs tops a packed main card that also includes the following 10-round bouts: a cruiserweight co-feature between Jack Massey and Andrew Tabiti, a light heavyweight showdown between British standout Zak Chelli and Philadelphia’s Jesse Hart, and cruiserweight action hero Ryan “The Bruiser” Rozicki taking on France’s Gaetan NTambwe.

Rising welterweight prospect Alex “The Villain” MacMillan (5-0, 4 KOs) returns against an opponent to be named in a six-rounder.

Tickets for RIYADH SEASON ZUFFA BOXING 14: MCKENNA vs ALEKSEJEVS are available now via WeBook.

McKenna (21-0, 10 KOs), who hails from Monaghan, Ireland, is a nine-year pro who vaulted into title contention with his April 2025 decision over former world champion Liam Smith. While McKenna fought many times on home soil as an amateur, he returned home for the first time as a pro in August, capturing the world title with a one-sided victory over Etinosa Oliha at Dublin’s 3Arena. Aleksejevs (20-0, 10 KOs), a former kickboxing standout, has been perfect in gloved combat, securing a regional title last October with a unanimous decision over Przemyslaw Zysk. In February, he outlasted Italy’s Damiano Falcinelli over 10 tense rounds.

Massey (23-4, 13 KOs), a former European and Commonwealth champion, looks to rebound from a stunning defeat to Chev Clarke on June’s Zuffa Boxing 07 bill. He had Clarke on the deck twice in round four before being stopped in the seventh. Tabiti (22-2, 18 KOs), a one-time cruiserweight title challenger, re-enters the division following a 3-1 stint as a heavyweight.

Chelli (17-3-1, 9 KOs), Zuffa’s newest signee, makes his first ring appearance since his scintillating knockout victory over David Morrell. Hart (31-4, 25 KOs), a two-time super middleweight world title challenger, is coming off a controversial decision loss to touted prospect Khalil Coe.

Rozicki (21-2-1, 20 KOs), boxing’s preeminent toe-to-toe warrior, attempts to get back on the winning track following his modern-day classic against Chris Billam-Smith in June. NTambwe (12-2, 1 KO) is a two-division French champion who has yet to be stopped in the paid ranks.

In Riyadh Season Zuffa Boxing 14 preliminary action:

Ukrainian heavyweight contender Vladyslav Sirenko (23-1, 20 KOs), fresh off his knockout over Otto Wallin in July, collides with former heavyweight champion Charles Martin (30-5-1, 27 KOs).

Rising cruiserweight Jamar Talley (7-0, 6 KOs) will fight British spoiler Sherif Musah (4-3-2, 2 KOs), while 18-year-old Nigerian phenom Raheem Animashaun (20-0, 12 KOs) competes in a six-round welterweight bout.

Riyadh Season Zuffa Boxing 14 will stream live on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Canada and air on Sky Sports in the UK and Ireland.