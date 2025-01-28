Middleweight Division Takes Center Stage In February

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

Before the main event in Riyadh, Shara “Bullet” Magomedov makes his return to the Octagon in a thrilling co-main event against Michael “Venom” Page. Magomedov is coming off the best win of his career, a stunning double-backfist knockout of Armen Petrosyan at UFC 308. The win gave “Bullet” his fourth in the Octagon, stretched his spotless record to 15-0 and earned him his third consecutive performance bonus. He gets a high-profile and exciting test for his first bout of 2025 in the form of “MVP.”

The 37-year-old Page made a long-anticipated Octagon debut in March 2024 with a decision win over Kevin Holland, but his momentum halted when Ian Machado Garry defeated him at UFC 303. In what Page described as a “one-off,” he is moving up to middleweight for just his second fight at 185 pounds to try and hand Magomedov his first loss. The two dynamic strikers are surely going to light up Saudi Arabia with their creativity and flair.

In Australia, Du Plessis returns to the country of his finest triumph: a submission win over Adesanya at UFC 305 in Perth. The South African brawler’s first title defense featured all his signature traits: grit, toughness, power and finishing instinct. If he wishes to kickstart a real run as champion, however, he needs to settle business with Strickland. Du Plessis’ split decision win to take the belt off Strickland at UFC 297 was not without debate, so a definitive result is of utmost importance when the two lock horns on February 8.

Strickland, who was not the most title-focused fighter in the world two years ago, was hellbent on getting a title shot after losing the belt in January 2024. When an immediate rematch wasn’t granted, he simply went to work. In a five-round co-main event against Paulo Costa, Strickland outworked the marauding Brazilian and pleaded his case for another shot at Du Plessis. The timing worked out in a way, as Strickland returns to the city where he won the belt in a upset victory over Adesanya at UFC 293.