The Middleweight Division | 2026 Preview

Outlook for 2026: It may have taken a little longer than some predicted when Chimaev first burst onto the scene in 2020, but “Borz” got his hands on UFC gold with a dominant win over Du Plessis at UFC 319. The undefeated marauder took home the decision with nary a scratch on his face, and it’s now his turn to enact his reign of terror on the division. However, Chimaev has already speculated on how soon he’ll make that first defense, leaving some frustrated and others curious as to how the division will shake out in the time being.

Perhaps most left out in the cold because of this is Nassourdine Imavov, who started his 2025 with an electric second-round knockout of Adesanya in Saudi Arabia. He followed that up with a cool and composed decision win in Paris over Caio Borralho to distinguish himself as the top contender in the division. With a 5-fight winning streak in tow, the French representative is in the thick of his prime at 29 years old and has every right to feel a claim on the next title shot. Whether he is happy to wait for that chance is left to be seen, but time is on his side if he chooses to do so.

Former champions Strickland and Du Plessis will likely have to secure a win before getting back into the discussion for a title shot, although Strickland has a clearer path, having not fought Chimaev already. That said, Strickland fought just once in 2025, so the 34-year-old sort of has to recement his place in the pecking order and can do so when he faces Anthony Hernandez in Houston. For Du Plessis, the churn of contenders at the top is to his benefit as he could face one of the newer faces in the top half of the heap and get back into contention quickly as well.