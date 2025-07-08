Middleweight Contenders Roman Dolidze And Anthony Hernandez Headline At UFC APEX

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: DOLIDZE vs HERNANDEZ takes place Saturday, August 9 in Las Vegas and will be available on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+ (English and Spanish). The prelims will air at 6pm ET/3pm PT, followed by the main card airing at 9pm ET/6pm PT.

Georgia’s Dolidze (15-3, fighting out of Batumi, Georgia) looks for a second straight main event win. The battle-hardened veteran has wowed fans with dominant performances against notable names such as Marvin Vettori, Kevin Holland, and Anthony Smith. Dolidze now sets forth to defend his spot in the rankings by stopping Hernandez in impressive fashion.

Hernandez (14-2 1NC, fighting out of Dunnigan, Calif.) returns to action looking to build on his momentum and further his climb up the rankings. Currently on a seven-fight win streak, Hernadez has made an impact at 185 pounds with highlight-reel finishes against the likes of Michel Pereira, Roman Kopylov, and Edmen Shahbazyan. Hernandez now aims to secure the biggest win of his career and position himself for a future shot at the division’s Top 5.

Perez (25-9, fighting out of Lemoore, Calif.) makes his way back to the Octagon with intentions of securing a win in the first bout of his 2025 campaign. The Dana White’s Contender Series contract winner has become a top-ranked contender by defeating formidable opponents such as Matheus Nicolau, Jussier Formiga, and Jordan Espinosa. Perez now looks to steal the show and deliver a performance to remember against Erceg.

Erceg (12-4, fighting out of Perth, Wester Australia) returns to competition looking for redemption. The former title challenger has made a quick impact at flyweight by taking out the likes of Matt Schnell, Alessandro Costa, and David Dvořák. Erceg now turns his attention to Perez as he looks for an empathic finish and find his path back to UFC gold.

Additional bouts on the card include:

