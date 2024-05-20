Middleweight Contenders Robert Whittaker And Khamzat Chimaev Collide At UFC's Debut Event In Saudi Arabia

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: WHITTAKER vs CHIMAEV tickets are on sale now via webook.

Former middleweight champion Whittaker (26-7-0, fighting out of New South Wales, Australia) returns to the Octagon® with the aim to continue his winning streak in the much-anticipated Riyadh bout against Khamzat Chimaev. A professional MMA fighter since 2009, Whittaker made his mark on the sport and cemented his legacy by becoming UFC’s middleweight champion at UFC 213, with his most recent win taking place against Brazil’s Paulo Costa at UFC 298.

While Chimaev (13-0-0, fighting out of Dubai, United Arab Emirates) aims to retain his undefeated streak and continue to climb the ranks as a middleweight star. With six wins by knockout, five by submission, and eight first round finishes, all eyes are on this fight in Riyadh, with Chimaev’s last victory taking place at UFC 294, as he defeated former world champion Kamaru ‘The Nigerian Nightmare” Usman.

As part of the first-ever Saudi UFC event, UFC fans in the Kingdom can also look forward to another epic showdown in the Octagon as Sergei Pavlovich (18-2, fighting out of Moscow, Russia) takes on Alexander Volkov (37-10, fighting out of Moscow, Russia), in an all-Russian clash of heavyweight titans. With all eyes on the Kingdom, the highly anticipated inaugural Saudi UFC Fight Night is gearing up to be the must-see summer event for both longtime and new UFC fans in the region.

