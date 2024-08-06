MIDDLEWEIGHT CONTENDERS (#5) JARED CANNONIER AND CAIO BORRALHO (#12) HEADLINE AT UFC APEX

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: CANNONIER vs BORRALHO takes place Saturday, August 24 in Las Vegas and will be available on ESPN+ (English and Spanish), ESPN, and ESPN Deportes. The prelims will air exclusively on ESPN+ at 4 p.m. PT / 7 p.m. ET, followed by the main card airing on ESPN and ESPN+ 7 p.m. PT / 10p.m. ET.

Fight veteran Cannonier (17-7, fighting out of Glendale, Ariz.) steps into his seventh main event spot. In his near decade-long UFC career, the former title challenger has secured wins against elite competition such as Sean Strickland, Anderson Silva and Kelvin Gastelum. Cannonier now sets his sights on rising contender Borralho with intentions of derailing the prospect’s hype train.

Brazil’s Borralho (16-1 1NC, fighting out of São Luís, Maranhão, Brazil) looks to make the most of his first UFC main event. Still unbeaten inside the Octagon, the Dana White’s Contender Series signee has quickly risen through the 185-pound rankings by delivering dominant wins against the likes of Paul Craig, Michal Oleksiejczuk, and Abus Magomedov. The Brazilian prospect now aims to break into the division’s Top 10 by finishing Cannonier in emphatic fashion.