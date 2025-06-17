Middleweight Championship Bout Between Dricus Du Plessis And Khamzat Chimaev Headlines UFC's Return To Chicago

UFC 319: DU PLESSIS vs CHIMAEV tickets will go on sale Friday, June 20 at 10am CT and are available for purchase at Ticketmaster.com. Ticket sales are limited to eight (8) per person. UFC Fight Club® members will have the opportunity to purchase tickets Wednesday, June 18 at 10am CT via the website UFCFightClub.com. A special Internet ticket pre-sale will be available to UFC newsletter subscribers Thursday, June 19 at 10am CT. To access this presale, users must register for the UFC newsletter through UFC.com.

UFC 319: DU PLESSIS vs CHIMAEV will take place Saturday, August 16 at United Center with the main card at 10pm ET/7pm PT on ESPN+ PPV. The prelims will be available on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and Disney+, as well as simulcast in English and Spanish on ESPN+, at 8pm ET/5pm PT. The early prelims will kick off at 6pmET/3pm PT on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass.

Media members wishing to apply for fight week credentials may sign up here.

Du Plessis (23-2, fighting out of Pretoria, South Africa) has his sights set on another dominant title defense. Unbeaten for nearly seven years, he holds memorable victories over former UFC titleholders Sean Strickland, Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker. Du Plessis now plans to hand Chimaev his first loss to continue his reign atop the middleweight division.

Chimaev (14-0, fighitng out of The United Arab Emirates by way of Chechnya, Russia) intends to make the most of his first title opportunity. A powerful grappler and striker, he has earned thrilling wins against Robert Whittaker, Kamaru Usman and Gilbert Burns. Chimaev now hopes to dethrone Du Plessis and achieve his dream of becoming UFC champion.

Cannonier (18-8, fighting out of Glendale, Ariz.) looks to build off his spectacular TKO victory over Gregory Rodrigues in February. A perennial middleweight contender, he also holds wins over Sean Strickland, Marvin Vettori and Derek Brunson. Cannonier now aims to turn away Page and earn a shot at the Top 5.

Page (23-3, fighitng out of London, England) returns to middleweight following his dominant performance against Shara Magomedov earlier this year. A dynamic striker, he also holds victories over Kevin Holland, Douglas Lima and Paul Daley. Page now plans to insert his name in the middleweight title picture by taking out Cannonier in emphatic fashion.

Additional bouts on the card include:

For the latest information on additional bouts for this event, please visit www.ufc.com. All bouts are live and subject to change.