Mickey Gall Is Ready For The Best Mike Perry

That means a lot of growing up in public while learning on the job at the highest level of the sport. Yet despite the ups and downs that followed that first win over Mike Jackson in February 2016, Gall is still here, still learning, and more ambitious than ever heading into his eighth UFC bout against Mike Perry this Saturday.

“I think everyone's gonna be in a whole lot of trouble for the next ten years,” said Gall. “Every day, I'm getting myself better. Every week, every month I'm having incremental growth. And fortunately, I've been forced to. I got into the UFC as a 23-year-old 1-0 pro. I know the skill level around me, I know who my competition is, and I'm starting to exceed all that.”

He hasn’t done it alone, and he’s the first to admit it. From early days training with fellow New Jersey native Jim Miller and a spell in Montreal at Tristar to work in Los Angeles with Yves Edwards and Joe Schilling, Gall has had an all-star array of coaches and training partners in addition to his longtime coach David Adiv. Most recently, the 28-year-old worked in Ohio with the trio of Mark Coleman, Matt Brown and Dorian Price, with Muay Thai ace Price making the trip with him to Jersey and then to Vegas in preparation for Perry.

So what does Gall take away from working with folks like that?