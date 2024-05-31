 Skip to main content
Mickey Gall warms up prior to his fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on December 04, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC)
Athletes

Mickey Gall Is Back And Better Than Ever

Welterweight Mickey Gall Aims To Capitalize On The Perfect Opportunity In Front Of A Home Crowd
By THOMAS GERBASI, ON X @THOMASGERBASI • May. 31, 2024

“Fighting the toughest guys in the world with a broken back is not ideal.”

Yes, Mickey Gall, that’s certainly not ideal, but it’s what the welterweight prospect did for the better part of four years before finally getting surgery just before Christmas last year.

This year, Christmas comes early for the Green Brook, New Jersey native, as he returns this Saturday for a UFC 302 bout against Bassil Hafez at the Prudential Center. It’s a homecoming that seemed unlikely when he was at his aunt’s house for six weeks following the surgery.

How To Watch UFC 302 In Your Country

“I was just on the couch or taking walks around the block, just trying to keep myself from going crazy,” said Gall.

It was before a proposed fight with Carlos Condit when Gall’s back started acting up, and it just got progressively worse. The Condit fight didn’t happen, presumably giving Gall some time for the injury to get better, but when he got the call to face Mike Perry in June of 2020, he took the fight, back be damned.

Mickey Gall Fight Week Interview | UFC 302
fight pass logo
Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

This video is not available in your country

There was a problem while loading content. Please try again.

Mickey Gall Fight Week Interview | UFC 302
/

“I was feeling that all camp, and it got to a point where I could not sit down,” said Gall. “Sitting in the car, driving to practice, I'd be getting blood red, mad at anybody in traffic that was making me sit in the car any longer because I was in excruciating pain.”

Gall kept a brave face, kept showing up to practice, and kept fighting. But what started as a 5-2 UFC career turned into losses in three of four bouts, and after an April 2022 loss to Mike Malott, Gall had some hard decisions to make because this whole thing just wasn’t working out.

Full UFC 302 Fight Card Preview

“Luckily, I had good people around me that were helping me try and mitigate the pain, but I guess it was just mental toughness getting me through,” he said. “Once you get moving, it'd feel a little better and it wouldn't be terrible. But there were points where I was just laying on my floor on my stomach for probably hours, in constant pain, after trying to train. And leading up to the surgery, it was just constant pain and there was no escaping it. My left leg wouldn't move, and everything was just bad. That was when it was a little scary.”

Mickey Gall punches Alex Morono in their welterweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on December 04, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Mickey Gall punches Alex Morono in their welterweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on December 04, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Finally, Gall got the surgery. Then the waiting began. When he got back to the Kill Cliff FC gym in Florida, he was greeted warmly by his teammates, even though he couldn’t join them yet.

“I was still in the PT and recovery process, but then everybody there got off the mat and came over to me and gave me a hug,” Gall recalls. “These are the best fighters in the world, and everyone came up. It was cool, and it felt great that first day. And then I would go in there and watch practice and it was just like watching all your friends play on the playground and you’re in time out.”

UFC 302 Embedded

He laughs, and considering that the newly married Gall and his bride are now expecting their first child, it’s good that he gets to know the vernacular when his baby becomes a toddler. But soon, Gall got back to business. And when the green light came from his doctors, he was ready to take a fight.

And he’s got one in his backyard this weekend.

I ask him if it’s any consolation that he could still hang with the best in the world with a broken back.

Mickey Gall secures a rear choke submission against Jordan Williams in their welterweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on July 24, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Mickey Gall secures a rear choke submission against Jordan Williams in their welterweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on July 24, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

“Even when I had my broken back, I know I can beat the best in the world,” he clarifies. “I've done it in the different training rooms around the world. I know it's easy to sit here and be like, ‘You're going to see this, this, and this, and I'm the f**king man, blah, blah, blah.’ But I hope I get to show what I can do because I don't think I've ever shown what I'm capable of. I think I came into the UFC young. I was a 1-0 fighter. I had some success, I had some setbacks, ‘win one, lose one’ was kind of recurring and I was never okay with that. Sure, you’ve got to have your growing pains and stuff, it's natural. But I know that not only can I hang with the best guys, I can beat the best guys. And that's what I'm looking to do. I'm looking to beat this guy (Hafez) up. This guy's tough. I was impressed with this fight against Jack Della Maddalena and he’s a tough guy, but he's not going to be able to get away with the stuff he got away with in that fight with me. It won't work for him.”

MORE UFC 302: Makhachev's Legacy | Main Event Breakdown

So Mickey Gall is out of time out?

“I’m back to playing with my friends on the playground.”

Order UFC 302: Makhachev vs Poirier

Don't miss a moment of UFC 302: Makhachev vs Poirier, live from Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT. 

Photos of the UFC's "Subtle" clothing collection
UFC Store

A SUBTLE APPROACH TO SUMMER

UFC's Subtle Collection Captures The Low-Key Aesthetic For Your Summer Fit

More
Dustin Poirier speaks to the media at the UFC 302 Pre-Fight Press Conference
Embedded

UFC 302 Embedded | All Episodes

Go Behind The Scenes With The Athletes Fighting At UFC 302: Makhachev vs Poirier In Newark, New Jersey, On June 1, 2024

More
Follow Dana White and his trusted advisors as they face the euphoric highs and crushing lows of the fight business in Fight Inc: Inside the UFC. Stream the ultimate docuseries event free on The Roku Channel on June 7.
Announcements

Fight Inc: Inside the UFC Airing June 7th on The Roku…

Follow Dana White and his trusted advisors as they face the euphoric highs and crushing lows of the fight business in Fight Inc: Inside the UFC. 

Watch the Video