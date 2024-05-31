Mickey Gall Is Back And Better Than Ever

Yes, Mickey Gall, that’s certainly not ideal, but it’s what the welterweight prospect did for the better part of four years before finally getting surgery just before Christmas last year.

This year, Christmas comes early for the Green Brook, New Jersey native, as he returns this Saturday for a UFC 302 bout against Bassil Hafez at the Prudential Center. It’s a homecoming that seemed unlikely when he was at his aunt’s house for six weeks following the surgery.

“I was just on the couch or taking walks around the block, just trying to keep myself from going crazy,” said Gall.

It was before a proposed fight with Carlos Condit when Gall’s back started acting up, and it just got progressively worse. The Condit fight didn’t happen, presumably giving Gall some time for the injury to get better, but when he got the call to face Mike Perry in June of 2020, he took the fight, back be damned.