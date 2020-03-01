Mickey Gall Helping Give Others Peace Of Mind

It’s a sad reality that’s been forgotten as the world deals with the COVID-19 pandemic. What about the homeless or those who have been hungry and in need of aid long before Coronavirus became part of the world lexicon? The Galls are doing their part, just like they always have been, helping to get 300 meals per day out to the people who need them.

“We're all worried about the economy, the gyms are worried about losing students because people have to tighten their belts because they're worried about their taxes and everything else; so we're all worried, but the people less fortunate, they don't have enough to eat,” said Gall. “So I've been trying to raise some money for them. I'm sponsoring a family of four, personally, and for anybody else, five bucks is a meal for someone. It's a good opportunity to help some people who aren't able to help themselves at the moment.

“The majority of us are lucky, we have food and phones, and this and that,” he continues. “But it's very humbling when you see people coming in there just to get something in their stomach. And they're bringing their families. I have some friends who grew up like that and it's tough to see. We know there's homeless people out there, and they need to eat and feed their kids too.”