Mickey Gall Happy, Recharged Ahead Of UFC 273

“I realized I was kind of forcing things at home and I had a lot of weight on my shoulders,” Gall said of his decision to shake things up after a December loss to Alex Morono. “I had to put a lot of stuff together, bring guys around me to get sufficient training and set the schedule and do a lot. I wanted to make my home gym, Gracie New Jersey. the powerhouse that I know it could be with all the badasses in Jersey. And I guess out of loyalty and out of my own pride, I wanted to do that.”

But at a certain point, Gall had to do what was best for himself and his career, and that was a notion that his longtime coach David Adiv was on board with.

“This is gonna be the first fight without him in my corner and I wouldn't have done it without his blessing,” Gall said. “He (Adiv) said, ‘You do what's gonna win you this fight. I know your heart, and this changes nothing between us.’ That meant a lot. And I know his heart, and we're family. That's my second dad.”

And just like Springsteen or Frankie Edgar, Gall has been synonymous with the Garden State, and he continues to rep it proudly. But as soon as he settled into life in Florida, he was all in.

“How much time ya got,” he laughed when asked how he’s been adjusting to his new digs in Pompano Beach. “I've adjusted great. There's a lot of New Jersey, New Yorkers, Bostonians down here.