Mickey Gall: Fatherhood And Fighting

That’s what you want to hear, because at this point in his pro career, the 32-year-old can’t afford to take his foot off the gas. In fact, after three consecutive losses, he’s got to put the pedal down against Brahimaj because he needs a win, not just for himself, but for the new mouth to feed at home. Not to mention the reality that those diapers don’t by themselves.

Gall doesn’t sound stressed, though. There’s too much good stuff going on at home for that. But he is prepared for the questions that will inevitably come about his back being against the wall. And he’s not bothered by them, simply because he knows that in his business, this is how it goes when you lose a couple fights.

“There's no job security,” he admits. “But my fights are always fun, so I'm going to just keep being me and I'm going to try and be cleaner and be more dominant. I'm going to stay violent and be chasing finishes.”

So nothing has changed in the mindset of the man who made his UFC debut in 2016 after just one pro fight. He’s still here, nearly nine years later, so he must be doing something right, and through all the bumps in the road, when his name is called, he shows up to fight, not dance. And he’s bringing that same attitude to the Big Apple this weekend, confident that he’s done the work to get the job done.

“It's reflected in my training,” said Gall, who returned from a two-year layoff in June to battle three rounds with Bassil Hafez before losing a decision. “I've always been able to give the best guys in the world a hard time. And I've been beating those guys up for years and I'm doing it and I'm doing it better and cleaner and more effectively. So, yeah, it does feel a little like my back's getting close to that wall, but I know who I am and what I'm capable of, so I just want to put that into play and be present, be in the moment, see everything, do my thing, and just be as effective as I know I can be.”