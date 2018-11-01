Mickey Gall Chasing Big Dog Status

“It’s almost hard to put in words,” said Gall. “When you ask me, I feel it inside and it’s beautiful. They’re both special dudes, they’re different, and I feel very comfortable with them. There’s so much knowledge that I haven’t even grasped, but every day I’m definitely taking away more and more. I’m very fortunate and very grateful to be surrounded by these dudes that I looked up to that love me and want to see me do good. It’s amazing.”

Edwards and Schilling will join Gall’s longtime coach David Adiv in the corner this Saturday when the 27-year-old takes on Diego Sanchez on the UFC 235 card in Las Vegas, and if you wonder how a kid with six pro fights is taking on THE Diego Sanchez, well, that is a thing Edwards and Schilling would do. And so would Mickey Gall.

“Diego Sanchez, that dude’s a legend,” said Gall. “I remember watching him for years, watching him beat Nick Diaz, and he beat my big brother Jim Miller. The guy’s an animal. The fight with Gilbert Melendez was crazy. But it’s a great fight for me. He’s a legend, and in this sport, big names make nice trophies. You want to take out these big dogs, and that’s how you become a big dog.”

Gall’s been chasing “big dog” status since he was a teenager. Literally.

“Since I was a 16-year-old kid, I’ve been preparing to be here,” he said, and while he chuckles when it’s pointed out that he was just 13 when Sanchez made his UFC debut in 2005, he feels like his time has come, that his talent and determination make up for any lack of fights on his record. So if Sanchez believes Gall is too green to win this weekend’s bout, the Green Brook native doesn’t care.

“I’m sure he (Sanchez) has delusions of being able to win this fight,” said Gall. “I’m sure there must be some sort of belief that he’s clinging on to, but I think the fact is that I’m a young superstar and I haven’t even scratched the surface of what I’m gonna do. But I don’t know, I think I kind of put the pressure to him and made him agree to the fight that I wanted. We’re all tough guys and we all think we’re gonna win, but this is the most confident I’ve been for a fight, for sure.”