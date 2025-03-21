Mick Parkin | Making The Most Of Every Walk

“The walk was amazing, and I was like looking around, thinking this is absolutely amazing,” Parkin said. “As soon as the doors shut, business is on, but at least for the walk I got to be a little bit happy before someone tries to punch you in the face.”

The 29-year-old hasn’t always had the mindset to embrace every moment as you make the walk into battle.

“I used to try and get in there as quick as possible,” Parkin said. “I'd be so nervous and then obviously when the fight happened, you’re sort of stuck in the cage, and you just react. But I used to be terrified, and it was one of my friends who said, ‘You’re going to look back when you're like an old man and think, this was such a cool experience, you've done something that not many people have. You're going to be looking and thinking I can't remember anything because I was so worried.’ I enjoy fighting, I enjoy training, so now I just enjoy it.”