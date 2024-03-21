Mick Parkin: Learning From The Best

The vast experience that Aspinall and De Fries can impart on Parkin has been a huge help as he made it through first the Contender Series, then his UFC debut, as he defeated Jamal Pogues in London to get his career on the big stage off and running with a decision victory. He then followed up that win with another victory on the scorecards as he defeated Caio Machado at the UFC APEX last November.

Now Parkin is set for his next test and will take on Mohammed Usman at UFC Vegas 89 this weekend. It will be Parkin’s third appearance at the UFC APEX, and it’s a venue he says gives fans a rare chance to not just watch what’s going on inside the Octagon. They can truly hear it, too.

Fighters on the Rise | UFC Fight Night: Ribas vs Namajunas

“I think fans like a bigger crowd, but it’s better to watch (here) because you can actually hear the punches and kicks that, on the TV, you probably don’t think is that big a shot. But you can actually hear the slap and the impact, and I think it makes a difference to people, who are like, 'Oh my God! That was such a big shot!'"

The matchup with Usman will see Parkin take on a fellow emerging heavyweight prospect who has significant experience in his corner in the form of his brother, former undisputed welterweight champion Kamaru Usman. "The Motor" also has a penchant for quick finishes, with five of his 11 career wins coming in the first round. However, the peril of facing the threat of a quick finish is nothing new for Parkin, who says that it comes with the territory of fighting in the sport's heaviest weight class.