Mick Parkin Is Happy To Be Learning On The Job In The UFC

Parkin will hope to showcase his latest set of improvements on Saturday night, where he's targeting his 10th career victory, and his first UFC finish. He's happy to progress at his own speed, but is aware that a big performance and an impressive win this weekend could see him thrust towards the heavyweight Top 15, where the learning curve will get even steeper.

"I would like to take my time, but I also know that four wins, five wins and you're probably pushing Top 15, whether you like it or not, which I'm fine with," he said.

"But I definitely like to take my time. I feel like I'm still learning on the job. I've had three fights in the UFC. But yeah, another win, potentially Top 15 then, or a Top 15 opponent then, and it's exciting."

Parkin's last two fights both took place in the UFC APEX. But this weekend he'll be walking out in a big arena for the second time in the UFC. His debut came at The O2 in London last summer. And now, one year on, he'll make the walk in front of a big home crowd once again as he steps out at the Co-op Live in search of his fourth consecutive UFC win.

"On my debut at UFC London, that was perfect. I remember the atmosphere in the crowd was amazing," he said.

"I think it's actually a year to the day, two or three days ago, that I fought at UFC London on my debut. So it's quick how things change around. Now I'm fighting in Manchester, in my fourth fight in the UFC – it's crazy.

"(The UFC APEX) is what it is, it's good. To fly to Vegas – I experienced that. But I don't think there's anything like when I made the walk in London. The crowd atmosphere was amazing, it was so much better.

"I love the fans, I love the crowds, so to be in Manchester, I'll be even closer to home this time. Another massive stadium, and then to be on with my friends fighting, as well, it's amazing. Everything's perfect."