Mick Parkin Is Happy To Be Learning On The Job In The UFC

Mick Parkin has fought three times in the UFC, but he admits he's still very much a newcomer to the sport on the world stage.
The unassuming English heavyweight is preparing to make the walk to the Octagon for the fourth time, when he'll face Lukasz Brzeski on the UFC Fight Pass prelims at UFC 304.
Victories over Jamal Pogues, Caio Machado, and Mohammed Usman have taken Parkin to 9-0 as a professional, and 3-0 in the UFC. But, despite his success so far, he doesn't feel like he's fully established himself in the UFC heavyweight division just yet.
"I wouldn't say so, no," he told UFC.com during a fight week sit-down at the host hotel in central Manchester.
"I know, at heavyweight, a couple of wins can get you right up there. But you can quite easily lose and then one loss puts you back down and (you need) a few more wins.
"I think anyone (in the division) can do it. This weight's just so different, chopping and changing all the time. One punch changes everything."
Being a heavyweight has also meant a slightly different path into the UFC for Parkin, who found himself in Dana White’s Contender Series in just his sixth pro fight. It's been a whirlwind start to his career, as he explained how much of his development as a fighter now has to take place under the bright lights of the UFC Octagon, rather than on the regional scene.
"Heavyweights are completely different," he explained.
"The lighter guys always have 15 fights, maybe even 20 fights, to get to the UFC. I fought I think five until I got the Contender Series call. Five or six. So, that's none, really. I remember I struggled to get matched up for a lot of (the early fights). A lot of them would be journeymen or short-notice replacement fighters – it was so hard to get matched up locally. So you're training knowing that you're good, but you haven't fought anybody that's good, as well.
"So I started getting a few tougher fights, and I won the Contender Series and now I'm in the UFC now, fighting professional fighters for whom it's their life. I remember getting in (the UFC) and that was the next step, fighting tough opponents. It was six, then seven fights, but that's none, really.
"Some people have these tough fights before they get in the UFC. I'm getting the tough fights in the UFC. So this experience is invaluable. I felt like the first one was great, went perfect, home crowd. Second one was maybe a bit closer, some more grappling. And then the third one, big shots."
While he has to learn as he goes while also competing on the biggest stage of the sport, Parkin is grateful for the people he has around him, including interim UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall and KSW heavyweight champion Phil De Fries, who have been instrumental in his development as he has transitioned from the regional scene to the world stage so early in his career.
"I learn a little bit and try to add to my game every time," he explained.
"I get to train with some of the best in the world outside of fights in the gym, with Tom Aspinall and my friend big Phil (De Fries). I've got such a mix of training partners who are all at the top level, and I'm training and just getting a little better.
"It's even better with all of us hitting fight camps (at the same time). I'm fighting on the same show as Tom, or big Phil has a fight. So if I'm out of fight camp (for me), I'm back in a fight camp helping somebody else. Then, when we're done, they're back in, helping me.
"So I'm just constantly in the gym, getting better. I feel like I'm young for a heavyweight, so I've got quite a long time to go, and I feel I've still got loads of improvements to make."
Parkin will hope to showcase his latest set of improvements on Saturday night, where he's targeting his 10th career victory, and his first UFC finish. He's happy to progress at his own speed, but is aware that a big performance and an impressive win this weekend could see him thrust towards the heavyweight Top 15, where the learning curve will get even steeper.
"I would like to take my time, but I also know that four wins, five wins and you're probably pushing Top 15, whether you like it or not, which I'm fine with," he said.
"But I definitely like to take my time. I feel like I'm still learning on the job. I've had three fights in the UFC. But yeah, another win, potentially Top 15 then, or a Top 15 opponent then, and it's exciting."
Parkin's last two fights both took place in the UFC APEX. But this weekend he'll be walking out in a big arena for the second time in the UFC. His debut came at The O2 in London last summer. And now, one year on, he'll make the walk in front of a big home crowd once again as he steps out at the Co-op Live in search of his fourth consecutive UFC win.
"On my debut at UFC London, that was perfect. I remember the atmosphere in the crowd was amazing," he said.
"I think it's actually a year to the day, two or three days ago, that I fought at UFC London on my debut. So it's quick how things change around. Now I'm fighting in Manchester, in my fourth fight in the UFC – it's crazy.
"(The UFC APEX) is what it is, it's good. To fly to Vegas – I experienced that. But I don't think there's anything like when I made the walk in London. The crowd atmosphere was amazing, it was so much better.
"I love the fans, I love the crowds, so to be in Manchester, I'll be even closer to home this time. Another massive stadium, and then to be on with my friends fighting, as well, it's amazing. Everything's perfect."
Parkin's latest assignment will see him face fellow Contender Series alum Brzeski, who picked up his first UFC win last time out after losing his first three matchups inside the Octagon. It's a matchup Parkin expects to win, but he's very aware of his opponent's toughness, despite the Pole's patchy form so far in the UFC.
"I think he's a stand-up fighter and I see him coming forward aggressively, but I think I'm loads better than him everywhere, really," he said.
"I can see me stopping him on the feet, I can see me stopping him on the floor. I do think it'll be a stoppage win for me, whether it's the first or second round, or even the later rounds.
"He's tough and durable – that's the main thing about him – so I'm not expecting an easy fight. Regardless of his record, I think he's going to be a tough fight."
