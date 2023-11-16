Mick Parkin Feels Like ‘A Completely Different Fighter’

Fighting out of Castletown, Parkin makes the drive on Mondays and Tuesdays to spar with similar sized fighters at Aspinall’s gym in Wigan. Helping Aspinall has only made Parkin reach a new level himself, and he’s eager to show a more polished skill set the next time he competes in the Octagon.

“It’s really hard to find big guys [to train with],” Parkin said. “We’ve got maybe [three] bigger guys at our home gym. Down at Tom’s place, there’ll be eight or nine big guys who are all professional fighters who are quite competitive. We’ll go down there to get some competitive rounds in with big guys. I think it’ll be ever better now that [Aspinall] is champion; more people will want to come and there will be even more big guys on the mat now.”

“I’m always trying to get better with my team and my coach. They’re always trying to make us better, not just coasting through. I feel like I improve lots every fight. From last fight to this fight, I’ll be like a completely different fighter.”