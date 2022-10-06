Michigan State May Be The Home Of The Next Jon Anik | UFC FIGHT PASS

In addition to practices, homework, classes and dual meets, Saldate has begun releasing IG reels with his brief commentary and takes on hot topics in the MMA world, and they’re opening his eyes to a possible dream career.

“Right now it’s just IG reels; it’s not a five, ten, fifteen minute video commentating over something long. It’s short and sweet,” Saldate said. “A lot of people will tweet out UFC news, so what I do instead of tweeting, I turn it into work. I consider this like an internship to myself, so if something ever came up, I would be ready to transition pretty well.”

Saldate knows jobs in commentary are unlikely without UFC experience, despite his favorite commentator, Jon Anik, clocking no Octagon time himself, but feels that his grasp on the sport has given him a leg up on most others trying to occupy the space.

If his natural leg up doesn’t land him a job at the commentary table, Saldate’s focus isn’t broken. He’s got his eyes set on a pretty fulfilling “backup plan” that stems from his current IG reels project.

“Perfect world for me would be I grow as far as the commentating went and I graduate with a degree in advertising and go on, build my fanbase up and have my own talk show or something. Maybe it’s on UFC FIGHT PASS – something stable where I have consistent viewers and I’m talking about MMA,” Saldate explained. “I think it could be me and somebody else, preferably, and I’m able to work from home or wherever they need me to be. If they need me to travel to an event, I can travel to an event and make a living off that.”

“Satellite” Saldate has already been “learning on the job” quite a bit. He’s found his groove and plans to continue to expand when the time comes, and has already learned how to be himself a little bit more than in his first few videos, a decision that has already begun to pay off.