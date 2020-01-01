Michelle Waterson’s Hunger

“A loss never sits well in your stomach. For me, it’s left me feeling hungry,” Waterson said. “I want to feel the taste of victory again and being back in the grind of what it is to prepare for a fight has reinvigorated me. I don’t see the two losses as anything that hold me back; they’re steppingstones to the future.”

Waterson’s 13-year professional career has molded the mentality that’s needed for a fighter to push forward through adversity. She can also rest assured in knowing her losses weren’t traditional. First, she went five rounds with one of the sport’s GOATs (Joanna Jedrzeczyk) and then suffered a split decision loss to another former champ (Carla Esparza).

If anything, those last eight rounds proved Waterson is right where she belongs – fighting the best of the best.