Michelle Waterson's Excursion Outside The Octagon

And when they weren’t training, they were filming an action movie that brought the stars out to the UK.

“You've got Tom Hardy, Forrest Whitaker, Luis Guzman, Justin Cornwell, Jessie Mei Li,” she said. It's an amazing cast and I learned so much from all of them. It was a great experience.”

This may be around the time fight fans start to get a little nervous, but Waterson makes it clear that she is far from done when it comes to competing in the Octagon.

“I learned a lot (during filming), but I've still got things to do in the fight world, absolutely,” she said. “Being away from the sport lit a fire in my heart and sometimes you don't realize what you have until it's gone. And being away from it made me realize how good of a life it was to have the ability to dictate my time and to train and do what I love. So coming back from the UK, I was invigorated to learn and continue to grow.”

And to get into a fistfight. On March 26, Waterson gets her wish when she returns to 115 pounds to put her No.8-ranking on the line against No.9-ranked Amanda Ribas at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. It’s an important fight for both as they look to get into the race for a shot at the title held by Rose Namajunas, but the 36-year-old Waterson is only concerned with Ribas, and not the MMA math equations that can lead her to a rematch with “Thug Rose.”