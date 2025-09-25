Michelle Montague | Ready To Make History

It’s an accomplishment she rightly wears with pride and gratitude, but the 31-year-old doesn’t want her list of accomplishments to stop there as she approaches her UFC debut at UFC Fight Night: Ulberg vs Reyes in Perth.

“It feels like just yesterday, it was my first time in the gym or visiting a different gym and seeing the level of girls there and being like, ‘Oh my gosh,’” Montague said. “To have that now in one hand is very, very cool, but also, at the same time, I'm like, ‘It doesn't mean anything unless you do something with it,’ right? You don't want to be the first girl and then have people say that, you know, ‘Yeah, but that girl (didn’t win).’ You want to be the one that they're proud to say it was, so now that's cool that that's written down, but now we've got to do something with it.”